'The Great' Makes Way for a Baby, New Relatives & More in Season 2

Catherine (Elle Fanning)

 Ollie Upton
In the second season of The Great, the period comedy loosely based on Russia’s Catherine II, the 18th-century empress (Elle Fanning) rules after wresting control from her idiot husband, Peter III (Nicholas Hoult).

See how the new season compares to the first below!

Biggest Baby in the Palace

Then

In Season 1, hotheaded Peter wasn’t above repeating a joke to intimidate courtiers into laughing: “Gentlemen, I said, ‘He looks like he fell in a fire.’”

Now

Catherine’s soon-to-be-born bundle of joy! The pregnancy secures her reign, but it also gives her weird cravings…for eating dirt.

The Great, Season 2, Elle Fanning as Catherine

(Credit: Hulu)

Shrewd Battle Tactic

Then

To end the war with Sweden, Catherine took charge at the talks, appealing to the egos of Peter and the equally immature Scandinavian king.

Now

Catherine and Peter vie for control of the palace. In the Season 2 opener, she smokes him out of his wing by inventing the Molotov cocktail!

Eccentric Royal Relative

Then

Peter’s aunt Elizabeth (Belinda Bromilow) was one of his staunchest allies, until patriotism and a new heir convinced her to switch sides.

Now

Catherine’s glamorous mother, Joanna (guest star Gillian Anderson), arrives in Russia from Germany with a possible scheme up her sleeve.

The Great, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, November 19, Hulu

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

