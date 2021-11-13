‘The Great,’ ‘Vikings’ & More Stylish Historical Series to Stream on Hulu

The Great, a witty take on Russian Empress Catherine (Elle Fanning), returns with more court intrigue and opulent costumes. Binge it…and these best-dressed shows too.
The Great
The princess married Peter III (Nicholas Hoult) in Season 1, but his poor management of the kingdom drove her to stage a coup. Her dresses went from whimsical florals to attention-grabbing hues like hot pink. Now she’s with child — meaning flowy gowns! Season 1 available; Season 2 debuts Friday, Nov. 19
Black Narcissus
This erotically charged tale set in the 1930s sees a group of nuns, including lustful Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton), in white habits establishing their order in the Himalayas, where bold silks left behind by concubines hint at another life. Season 1 available
Salem
A witch (Janet Montgomery) feeds into Puritan hysteria in the 17th century. Her goth getups wouldn’t have cut it in Colonial times (one gown is festooned with silver spiders), but that’s part of the fun. Seasons 1–3 available
Harlots
London madams duke it out for dominance in the 1700s as scrappy Margaret (Samantha Morton, above, second from right) goes up against her ex-boss. Part of the game: corsets, silks, and back-stabbing. Seasons 1–3 available
Vikings
Nordic hero Björn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is one of many warriors who uses grit, guts, and leather armor to fight to the top of an expanding kingdom. Seasons 1–6 available
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.