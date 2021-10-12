The strongest episode to date of Impeachment: American Crime Story re-enacts the ambush and interrogation of Monica Lewinsky. The popular horror franchise Chucky becomes a TV series, shared by Syfy and USA. With one more episode to go, Only Murders in the Building finds its amateur sleuths persona non grata to their peeved neighbors. A starry ABC special opens the doors of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.
The Grilling of Monica on ‘Impeachment,’ ‘Chucky’ Comes to TV, A ‘Building’ Eviction Notice, Tom Hanks and Laura Dern Go to the Academy Museum
- Matt Roush, TV Insider
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- KDWP introduces fully-online option for Hunter Education certification
- Search warrant leads to three arrests on drug charges
- Library announces change in author program
- Friends of the Morrill Pubic Library Book Sale dates have been set
- Mt. Zion Rustlers
- What would life be without mistakes?
- Cats handle Hawks in Big 7 showdown
- High School Football Scoreboard – 10/08
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- This is the Best Public High School in Kansas
- Search warrant leads to three arrests on drug charges
- Because God chose me, I am royalty
- Brown County Sheriff
- Bacon's Eagle Scout project benefits schools
- Success drives Hawkeye defense to expect more
- HCVB names Wolf River Quail Forever chapter as Member of the Month
- Horton Commission hears camping rate concerns
- Kansas governor under fire for not sending aid to Texas, Arizona
- Terry, Keith B. 1959-2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.