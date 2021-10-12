The Grilling of Monica on ‘Impeachment,’ ‘Chucky’ Comes to TV, A ‘Building’ Eviction Notice, Tom Hanks and Laura Dern Go to the Academy Museum

Impeachment: American Crime Story "Man Handled” Episode 6 (Airs Tuesday, October 12) -- Pictured: (l-r) Brian Maillard as Agent Fallon, Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky, Craig Welzbacher as Agent Irons. CR: Tina Thorpe/FX
TownNews.com Content Exchange

The strongest episode to date of Impeachment: American Crime Story re-enacts the ambush and interrogation of Monica Lewinsky. The popular horror franchise Chucky becomes a TV series, shared by Syfy and USA. With one more episode to go, Only Murders in the Building finds its amateur sleuths persona non grata to their peeved neighbors. A starry ABC special opens the doors of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.