‘The Hot Zone: Anthrax’ Reminds Viewers of a ‘Tense & Terrifying Time’

Daniel Dae Kim stars as FBI Agent Matthew Ryker in National Geographic's upcoming series THE HOT ZONE: ANTHRAX. (National Geographic/Peter Stranks)

 Peter Stranks
TownNews.com Content Exchange

Just a week after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks, mysterious letters containing deadly anthrax spores began arriving at news outlets and politicians’ offices.

Five people died; 17 were infected. The limited series The Hot Zone: Anthrax, dramatizes the hunt for the killer by FBI agent–microbiologist Matthew Ryker (Daniel Dae Kim).

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Tony Goldwyn

(Credit: National Geographic/Peter Stranks)

“We put you in the shoes of people who were on the ground, remind everyone what a tense and terrifying time it was,” says executive producer Kelly Souders.

Parallel to the unflagging efforts of Ryker, a fictional character, is the work of real-life U.S. Army biodefense researcher Bruce Ivins (Tony Goldwyn), who came under suspicion even as he tested samples for the investigation.

New Fall TV 2021 Calendar: Your Guide to All Fresh Shows & MoviesSee Also

New Fall TV 2021 Calendar: Your Guide to All Fresh Shows & Movies

Find out what's coming in September, October, and November, including the 'Sex and the City' sequel, new 'Hot Zone,' and more.

Series researchers created a 100-page timeline to follow, but the story flashes further back. “We’re delving into the lives of Bruce and of Ryker,” says exec producer Brian Peterson. Anthrax “is very much a psychological thriller.”

The Hot Zone: Anthrax, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 28, 9/8c, National Geographic

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.

This article originally ran on tvinsider.com.

Tags

TownNews.com Content Exchange

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.