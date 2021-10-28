‘The Housewives of the North Pole’: See Betsy Brandt & Kyle Richards in Peacock Holiday Movie (PHOTOS)

Peacock is getting in the holiday movie game with its upcoming original The Housewives of the North Pole, starring Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad) and Kyle Richards (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills).
The film, which will begin streaming on Thursday, December 9, follows “The Christmas Queens of North Pole, Vermont” “Trish” (Richards) and “Diana” (Brandt), two friends who have won the local Best Holiday House decorating competition for the past nine years. “But days before Christmas, a friendship-ending argument sparks a town-wide feud and draws the attention of a national magazine writer hoping to make a name for herself with her scintillating expose titled, ‘Real Housewives of the North Pole,’” states Peacock’s logline. Check out photos above and below.
Well-known for her role as Marie on Breaking Bad, Brandt has many television and film credits to her name, including Life in Pieces, The Unicorn, and Soulmates, for which she received a Critics Choice Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie/Miniseries. Recently, Brandt appeared in Love, Victor Season 2 as Felix’s (Anthony Turpel) mother, Dawn, and has wrapped filming on the upcoming Lionsgate film The Valet, starring alongside Eugenio Derbez, Samara Weaving, and Max Greenfield.
Having acted since she was a child, Richards, star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, appeared in the original Halloween film and is set to reprise her role as Lindsey Wallace in the upcoming Halloween Kills, set to be released in October. Other acting credits include The Real Housewives All-Stars, Little House on the Prairie, The Car, The Watcher in the Woods, and ER. Along with her philanthropy work, Richards served as a co-executive producer on the show American Woman starring Alicia Silverstone, which was inspired by her own life.
The Real Housewives of the North Pole was directed by Ron Oliver and serves as the NBC streaming service’s first original holiday movie. The film was produced by the Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA), with Tippi Dobrofsky, Neal Dobrofsky, and Spyder Dobrofsky writing and executive producing. Additional producers include Jake Relic, David Wulf, Chris Bongirne, Amanda Phillips, Eric Jarboe, and Brad Krevoy on behalf of MPCA.
The Housewives of the North Pole, Premiere, Thursday, December 9, Peacock
