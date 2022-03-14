[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 4 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.]
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continues to dazzle audiences with its latest chapter, but for Gilmore Girls fans it was an absolute delight as several former stars appeared in guest roles for Maisel‘s fourth season.
For those who don’t know by now, Prime Video‘s acclaimed comedy is created by Gilmore Girls mastermind Amy Sherman-Palladino, and so there’s quite a bit of crossover in the casting department. Previous Gilmore Girls stars who have graced the Maisel screen in past seasons range from Liza Weil, who played Rory’s (Alexis Bledel) part-time-adversary-part-time-bestie, Paris, to Emily Bergl and the late Brian Tarantina.
And for any viewers who tuned into Season 4, it was a chapter filled with familiar faces. Among the notable Gilmore Girls appearances, this time around were Milo Ventimiglia, Kelly Bishop, Chris Eigeman, and Scott Cohen.
Ventimiglia who follows in his This Is Us costar Sterling K. Brown’s footsteps as a Maisel guest, memorably portrayed one of Rory’s great loves and Luke’s (Scott Patterson) nephew, Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls. This time around, he played a brief role as “Handsome Man,” a man who Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) meets in the park and pursues a spontaneous hook up with only to discover he’s married?!
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': 4 of Abe Weissman's Best Rants, Ranked
Sure it was brief, but Ventimiglia’s cameo certainly made a hilarious impression as his character’s wife walked in the door while Midge was still in bed, leading to one hectic escape attempt. As for Bishop, who played mother to Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and grandmother to Rory in Gilmore Girls, she became an adversary of Rose’s (Marin Hinkle) in Maisel with her role as a competing matchmaker named Benedetta.
And Lorelei’s former onscreen loves, Eigeman and Cohen, both made appearances with Eigeman playing Abe’s (Tony Shalhoub) boss Gabe at the Village Voice and Cohen’s Solomon Melamid hiring Rose to match his daughters with prospective husbands. With so many Gilmore Girls alums involved with Season 4, we can’t help but wonder, who’s cameo was the best?
Let us know your thoughts in the reader poll and comments section, below, and don’t miss The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Prime Video now.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4, Streaming now
