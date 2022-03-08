Fox has unveiled the guest panelists who will be helping judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke sort the Good from the Bad from the Cuddly in the upcoming season of The Masked Singer.
As first reported by Variety, Modern Family alum Eric Stonestreet, Will & Grace star Leslie Jordan, and comedian Nicole Byer will be stopping by to try and work out the celebrities performing under the costumes. It marks the first time the three stars have appeared on the popular singing competition show.
The seventh season is set to kick off on Wednesday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. The theme of the season is “The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly,” and will include costumes such as The Frog Prince, Jack in the Box, and Space Bunny. Craig Plestis, Moira Ross, and Nick Cannon are executive producers, with Ross taking over as showrunner for this season.
Stonestreet is best known for his role as Cameron Tucker in the hit ABC comedy Modern Family and is the host of Fox’s Domino Masters, which is scheduled to air after The Masked Singer. Meanwhile, Jordan, most known for his portrayal of Beverly Leslie in Will & Grace, currently stars in Mayim Bialik‘s Fox sitcom Call Me Kat.
Byer has recently been appearing everywhere, including NBC’s Grand Crew, TBS’ Wipeout, and as the host of the Netflix baking competition series Nailed It! But she’s no stranger to Fox, either, as she was a series regular on the sketch comedy Party Over Here and has made guest appearances in series like Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Simpsons.
'The Masked Singer' Judges Walk Off After Rudy Giuliani Unmasked
In February, it was reported that Jeong and Thicke walked off set after one of the contestants was revealed as former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani. The unmasking apparently happened during the taping for the first episode of Season 7.
The Masked Singer, Season 7, Wednesday, March 9, Fox
