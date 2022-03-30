For panelist Ken Jeong, it’s yet again another instance of “I know exactly who this is,” even if he doesn’t use those exact words in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 30 episode of The Masked Singer.
This week, we meet the next group of five singers of Season 7’s competition, which has divided its contestants into three groups: The Good, The Bad, and The Cuddly. Taking the stage are Hydra, Lemur, Ringmaster, Miss Teddy and Armadillo. And when it comes to the first one on that list, Jeong is pretty certain who’s under the mask.
'The Masked Singer' Reveals Guest Panelists for Season 7
“When they started singing, it was so comedic,” he says. He notes that everyone knows how much he’s wanted to see Martin Short on the show, and based on the clues, he thinks that he could be one of the people in this costume. (Yes, it’s another multi-person costume.) As for the others, Jeong points to one of his Community costars and Short’s Only Murders in the Building costar. Watch the clip above to see who’s on his list and what fellow panelist Nicole Scherzinger has to say about his guess.
So far this season, the first round unmasked McTerrier (Duff Goldman), Ram (Joe Buck), and in a double elimination, Cyclops (Jorge Garcia) and Thingamabob (Jordan Mailata), with Firefly continuing on. We’ll have to wait to see if Hydra makes it past this week and is the lucky one to make it through to join Firefly.
The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox
