UPDATE (11/8/2021):
Jeff Wilbusch has landed the lead role in Peacock‘s forthcoming crime drama series The Missing from David E. Kelley.
The show based on Dror A. Mishani’s The Missing File will see Wilbusch fill the role of Avraham Avraham, an NYPD detective with the 77th precinct whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to cracking cases. When an investigation leaves him questioning his own humanity, that’s where the drama begins.
Wilbusch is best known for roles in Netflix‘s acclaimed series Unorthodox and HBO‘s Oslo. Outside of The Missing, his next TV appearance includes the upcoming series Breathe.
ORIGINAL STORY (10/25/2021):
Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to The Missing, a new crime drama from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing).
Serving as a writer and executive producer on the project, Kelley will helm The Missing as series showrunner. The eight-episode hourlong series is a co-production from Keshet Studios and Universal Television and is based on the international best-selling novel The Missing File, the first in a series of books written by Israeli crime writer Dror A. Mishani.
The Missing tells the story of NYPD Detective Avraham Avraham, whose belief in mankind is his superpower when it comes to uncovering the truth. Lead by his deep sense of spirituality and religion, Avraham questions his own humanity when a routine investigation is turned upside down.
“I was riveted by Dror’s novels and the character of Avraham Avraham, and jumped at the opportunity to bring both to life,” Kelley said in a statement about the show. The writer also created ABC’s Big Sky which is based on C.J. Box’s book series The Highway.
Elizabeth Olsen True Crime Drama ‘Love & Death’: HBO Max Releases First Look Images
“We are incredibly fortunate to bring this series to Peacock audiences led by iconic producer David E. Kelley, who has shepherded some of today’s most buzzworthy dramas,” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s scripted content. “We’re looking forward to partnering with Keshet Studios alongside Universal Television to bring this compelling, soulful mystery to life.”
Currently, Matthew Tinker, Peter Traugott, Alon Shrutzman, Avi Nir, and Karni Ziv are attached as executive producers with author Dror Mishani, and Kelley. Stay tuned for more as the production gets underway.
