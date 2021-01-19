The Muppet Show on Disney+

'The Muppet Show' is to start streaming on Disney+.
It has been confirmed that all five seasons of the 1970s legendary television series - featuring the likes of famous characters including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and Gonzo, the Swedish Chef - will be streamed through the platform from February 19, including season four and five which was never available at home before.
Speaking about the good news, Kermit the Frog said: "It's going to be great to welcome back longtime fans, and to give a new generation of fans a chance to see how we got our start, how Miss Piggy became a star and so much more. Today, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, light the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the two old guys in the balcony, I can only add, 'Sorry, guys, but ... here we go again.'"
'The Muppet Show' - which first appeared on screens in the mid 1970s - has featured many famous faces in the past including the likes of Steve Martin, Sir Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Dame Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight and Gene Kelly.
It comes after it was revealed a brand new ‘Muppets’ series titled ‘Muppets Now’ was coming to Disney+. Back in May 2020, the streaming service announced that ‘Muppets Now’ is set to bring together classic stars from the much-loved puppet franchise - including Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy - for a six-episode season, which will premiere on Disney+ on July 31.
The programme was the first original series from The Muppets Studio to head to Disney+, and will see Scooter rush to make his deadlines and upload the new ‘Muppet’ series for streaming.Disney+ announced the news in a tweet, which also confirmed the show would be "unscripted".
They wrote: "Lights! Music! Muppets! ... Unscripted! Get ready to see your favourite characters like never before in #MuppetsNow, an Original Series, coming July 31 (sic)"
