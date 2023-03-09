In The Night Agent, Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is in charge of manning a phone that never rings .. until it does..

The trailer for the Netflix series dropping on Thursday, March 23 shows Peter on a train, finding a bomb and evacuating everyone. The bomb does go off. Then, Peter’s welcomed to the White House by Diane Farr (Hong Chau), the President’s Chief of Staff. “Have you ever heard of Night Action? It’s a top secret investigative program within the FBI,” she tells him. “So you want me to be a Night Agent?” he asks. “God, no,” she corrects him. “I want you to answer the phone for them. It rarely rings.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.