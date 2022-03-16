Mike Myers is secretly running the world in his new Netflix series The Pentaverate, which is set to premiere on Thursday, May 5, 2022.
The streamer released the first teaser (watch below) for the new comedy series on Wednesday (March 16), which sees Myers playing eight brand new characters. The clip also gives viewers their first look at fellow cast members Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, and Lydia West.
“In 1347, five learned men realized that the Black Plague was caused by fleas on rats. However, the church believed it to be God’s punishment, labeling these five men ‘heretics’,” states Jeremy Irons, who narrates the series. “So they formed a benevolent secret society to influence world events, known as, The Pentaverate.”
In the action-packed clip, we see glimpses of shadowy underground meetings, cloaked figures in plague doctor masks, and crazed shoot-outs. While Myers will be playing multiple characters, we only get a good look at his character Ken Scarborough, an old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back.
The Austin Powers star will also be playing Anthony Lansdowne, a New England conspiracy theorist determined to expose the Pentaverate; Rex Smith, a far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist; Lord Lordington, The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member; Bruce Baldwin, a former media mogul; Mishu Ivanov, an ex-Russian oligarch; Shep Gordon, a former Rock-N-Roll manager, and Jason Eccleston, a tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s supercomputer, MENTOR.
Meanwhile, Jeong plays Skip Cho, a casino mogul who is an expert in the chaos theory of weather patterns, Key stars as Dr. Hobart Clark, a nuclear physicist recruited by the Pentaverate, and Mazar portrays Patty Davis, the highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate.
'The Pentaverate': Mike Myers Sets Trailer Premiere for New Netflix Series
McCabe stars as Exalted Pikeman Higgins, head of the Pentaverate’s security force, the Liechtenstein Guard, and West plays Reilly Clayton, a young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken and who has a secret of her own.
Jennifer Saunders, who plays two roles in the series, rounds out the cast. She portrays the Maester of Dubrovnik, the head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home to investigate the suspicious deaths, as well as his sister, the Saester of Dubrovnik.
Check out the first look photos from the series below.
The Pentaverate, Premieres, May 5, Netflix
