The Queen ‘orchestrated military-style exercise to stand on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during Platinum Jubilee’

The late Queen is said to have orchestrated a “military-style exercise” to stand on Buckingham Palace’s balcony during her Platinum Jubilee despite feeling frail.

Her Majesty, who died aged 96 in September in her Balmoral estate, also apparently hid the wheelchair she had been using during last year’s celebrations to mark her record 70 years on the throne to please her fans.

Originally published on celebretainment.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

