CBS and Network 10 are putting a twist on a classic series for versions of a dating adventure show.
The U.S. network and Australian broadcaster have ordered localized versions of The Real Love Boat, a reality dating competition series inspired by The Love Boat, the 1970s scripted series that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting. (The IP is owned by CBS Studios, which, along with CBS and Network 10, are Paramount Global brands.) Production will begin in summer 2022, with both versions expected to air later this year.
On The Real Love Boat, singles cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. The couples’ compatibility and chemistry will be tested by destination dates, challenges, and surprise singles. “Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members including ‘captain’ and ‘cruise director’ will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead,” according to the series’ description. They’ll spend almost a month at sea, but only one couples will win and make it to the final port. There, they will take home a cash prize and a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ exclusive cruise line partner.
“The Love Boat was synonymous with exotic locations, glamour, excitement and of course romantic connections underpinned by wonderful comic tales. The Real Love Boat will encompass all of this and more. A dating show showcasing suspense, exhilaration, humor and love as it sets sail for romantic adventures,” Beverley McGarvey, executive vice president and chief content officer of Paramount Australia and New Zealand, said in a statement.
'B&B' Turns 35: Katherine Kelly Lang Reflects on Brooke's Romances
“Audiences really connected with the fun and escapism of The Love Boat,” added Mitch Graham, senior vice president, alternative programming, CBS. “The iconic series embodied the many possibilities of people making new, meaningful connections. Reimagining it as a dating show with competition, adventure and romance makes The Real Love Boat an ideal fit for our schedule and viewers.”
The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, and Wes Dening serve as executive producers for Eureka.
The Real Love Boat, TBA, CBS
More Headlines:
- ‘The Real Love Boat’: CBS Orders Dating Competition Based on Classic Series
- The CW Renews ‘Walker,’ ‘Nancy Drew’ & 5 More Series for the 2022-2023 Season
- ‘Unthinkably Good Things’: Karen Pittman to Star in First Hallmark Mahogany Movie
- ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Canceled? ‘Bachelor’ Boss Tweets (and Deletes) Response
- ‘Outlander’ Star Sam Heughan Announces ‘Waypoints’ Memoir
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.