What better way for The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans to end its season than with a Mardi Gras celebration? Unfortunately, as TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the June 8 finale reveals, not everyone’s in the mood to dance and party on the street outside their house.
While most of the roommates immediately get out of the cars to join the Mardi Gras parade — Matt pretty much immediately starts dancing — Kelley hangs back. “I have this feeling of, why can’t I just have fun with this, except it’s like fun on demand and I suck at that. I genuinely suck at it in life, period, and what’s really weird for me is I’m fun. You guys don’t know that about me, you don’t see that part of me here, and I can’t figure out how to bring those two worlds together, so I’m like, I’ll kind of just remove myself, I don’t really want to be involved,” she explains. And so while everyone else is at the parade, Kelley heads back to the house and begins packing.
Julie Stoffer on Returning to New Orleans for 'The Real World Homecoming'
“Outside the house, it’s beautiful, it’s so colorful, it’s like someone just melted crayons just all over the street and people are just excited and then the band, it’s that New Orleans swing, you just hear it,” Tokyo says.
Melissa’s the one to notice that Kelley’s gone and alert Danny. Watch the clip above for more from the celebration at the parade, including the side-by-side footage of the roommates at Mardi Gras back in 2000 and now. Plus, Kelley explains how she’s feeling and see when she asks the producers to stop rolling.
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, Finale, Wednesday, June 8, Paramount+
