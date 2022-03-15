The cast for ABC‘s The Rookie spinoff continues to grow as the series prepares for an embedded episode that will serve as a backdoor pilot.
Frankie Faison is the latest star to join the mix after it was recently revealed that Kat Foster and Felix Solis would star in the episode. Back in February, ABC announced plans for the potential spinoff by unveiling that Niecy Nash would lead the cast.
Faison’s role was reported by Deadline, which shared that he’ll round out the quartet of stars attached to the backdoor pilot. The spinoff which has yet to be named features Nash as Simone Clark, the oldest rookie in the FBI academy who is described as a force of nature and living embodiment of a dream deferred.
It sounds like Faison’s character Christopher “Cutty” Clark might be of some relation as he’s a man whose dreams were dashed when he was falsely imprisoned in the ’80s. Having worked hard to put his life back together after he was exonerated, Cutty is a no-nonsense man with a sense of humor.
In the two embedded pilot installments, Nathan Fillion‘s Officer John Nolan and the LA division of the FBI enlist Simone Clark when one of her former students is suspected of terrorism following an explosion at a local power station. Helping with the mission are guest stars Foster and Solis who will play Special Agent Casey Fox and Special Agent Matthew Garza.
The untitled spinoff hails from The Rookie creator and executive producer Alexi Hawley and will explore beyond the current Los Angeles Police Department-set drama as it focuses on the FBI. Stay tuned for more updates as the current season of The Rookie continues on ABC.
The Rookie, Season 4, Sundays, 10/9c, ABC
