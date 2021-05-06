The Royal Family lead tributes to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

The Royal Family have led tributes to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son on his second birthday.
Using their official Twitter account, the Royal Family paid tribute to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - who has moved to the United States with his parents - on his second birthday.
A post on the official Twitter account shared a picture of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan with their son, captioning it: "Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. (sic)"
Whilst Kensington Royal - which is run by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's staff - shared a family photo and wrote: "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. (sic)"
Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, shared a photograph of Prince Charles with his son Prince Harry and grandson Archie and captioned the sweet picture: "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today. (sic)"
The birthday tributes come after The Duchess of Sussex claimed there were "concerns and conversations" about how "dark" her son Archie's skin would be before he was born.
In the couple's bombshell interview, she said: "Those were conversations the family had with him. They didn't want him to be a prince or princess, not knowing what the gender would be, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security.
"In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of, 'you won't be given security, not gonna be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."
Asked by Oprah Winfrey if there were concerns her child would be "too brown" and it would be a problem, Meghan said: "If that is the assumption you are making, that is a pretty safe one."
However, during the interview, the Duchess of Sussex declined to say who had raised concerns.
She said: "I think that would be very damaging to them".
And Harry admitted he was "a bit shocked" by the discussion, adding: "That conversation, I'm never going to share. But at the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.
"That was right at the beginning ... 'What will the kids look like?' There were some real obvious signs before we got married that this was going to be really hard."
