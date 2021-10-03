The Script are 'so excited' about releasing Greatest Hits album

The Script says there's nothing better than releasing a Greatest Hits album.
Whilst most artists are not keen on the idea of producing a Greatest Hits record, Danny O’Donoghue - who fronts 'The Man Who Can't Be Moved' group - says he is so "excited" about their recently released album.
Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "You're not going to find another band who's more excited about doing a greatest hits than The Script.
"Most people kind of cough their way through the fact that they're doing it, but I just can't think of anything better than going back to a festival or an arena and singing these songs."
Meanwhile, Danny previously revealed he knows he needs to release a song when it's too painful for him to listen to.
He said: "There is stuff I couldn't listen to - I had to walk out of the room. I couldn't talk about it, I couldn't talk about the idea of the video and that's when you know you need to release it.
"I pride myself, and us as a band, in talking about the unsayable and just being so open. It's what we have always done, no embarrassment, and as a man I feel manly enough to say 'yes I am vulnerable'. I mean our first single was called We Cry!"
Meanwhile, the 'Breakeven' band's guitarist Mark Sheehan - who completes the trio with drummer Glen Power - has admitted that every time they come back, they never expect to fill arenas.
He said: "I still don't expect that there will be an audience waiting for us. We treat every release and every tour like this is our comeback."
Danny then quipped: "Yeah, but we come back every two years!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.