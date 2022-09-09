A poisoner. A dabbler in the dark arts. A murderess. Catherine de Medici (Samantha Morton/Liv Hill), Queen of France in the 16th Century, has a reputation for being a deadly, devious ruler in Starz‘s The Serpent Queen.

This twisty drama takes a deeper look at the royal, a mathematician and polyglot, who in her time was called “the most powerful woman in Europe.” It’s a fresh, edgy take (including raucous rock riffs; and costumes that give a nod to avant-garde couture fashion) and is based on the nonfiction book by Leonie Frida, Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.

