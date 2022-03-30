Looking to fill you evenings with crime shows? From NBC’s fictionalized take on Pam Hupp with The Thing About Pam to more Court Cam, we have you covered:
Snapped
A new episode in the series that covers cases of women accused of murder: An Oregon woman manages to call 911 after being brutally stabbed by an intruder. In time, investigators tie her death to her ex’s new bride, who has a few things to hide. Among them: Is it possible the ex also had a hand in the horror?
Sunday, April 3, 6/5c, Oxygen
Court Cam
The Dan Abrams–hosted Candid Camera for crime fans kicks off Season 5 with some amazing security footage of an adult entertainer who shot up a Trump Hotel in Miami. After that, CC’s 100th episode reveals what happens when a suspected murderer shows up in court and is suddenly attacked—by another suspected murderer!
Season Premiere, Wednesday, March 30, 9/8c, A&E
The Thing About Pam
Part 5 of the six-part Dateline–inspired limited series about the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria focuses on the NBC news show’s original report that thrust Faria’s friend-turned-suspect Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger, top) into the national spotlight. And that is not where ya want to be when the victim’s kids are also dragging you into court.
Tuesday, April 5, 10/9c, NBC
From 'Truth About Pam' to 'Candy,' True-Crime EPs Tell the Truth (VIDEO)
True Conviction
Former Brooklyn homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi hits the road to revisit the 2017 murder of a Florida girl and the four-year nightmare her family endured waiting for justice. A week later, Nicolazzi digs into a Texas cold case involving a murdered Army vet that long stumped the San Antonio police department—until the investigation was reignited by a fateful phone call.
Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, April 5, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery
More Headlines:
- CBS Season Finale Dates: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Bull’s Last Episode & More
- ‘The Thing About Pam,’ ‘Court Cam’ & More Crime Series We’re Watching
- Oscars Host Wanda Sykes Reacts to Will Smith & Chris Rock Slap (VIDEO)
- ‘The Sopranos’ & ‘Goodfellas’ Star Paul Herman Dies at 76
- ‘Bridgerton’: Which Sibling Could Lead Season 3 on Netflix?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.