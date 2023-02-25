Three comedic MVPs are joining The Umbrella Academy. Netflix announced on Friday, February 24, that Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross will appear in the superhero saga’s fourth and final season.

Offerman (Parks and Recreation) and Mullally (Will & Grace) will play Drs. Gene and Jean Thibideau, whom Netflix describes as “a married pair of community college professors from New Mexico who wear sensible footwear and suffer from the most extreme case of déjà vu this timeline has ever seen.”

Originally published on tvinsider.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.

