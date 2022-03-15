The life and career of Reverend Jesse Jackson is set to be examined in a new theatrical documentary film and limited TV series, helmed by Jesse’s son Yusef D. Jackson and director Shola Lynch.
According to Deadline, Expanded Media and Lawrence Elman/Nick Fraser’s Docsville Studios are behind the currently untitled project, which will feature exclusive access to the famous Baptist minister and his family, in addition to unseen archival footage dating back 60 years. The project is described as “Reverend Jackson’s personal story, in his own words, for the first time.”
Born in 1941 in Greenville, South Carolina, Jesse is a famed civil rights activist and a two-time candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination (1984 and 1988). He served as a shadow U.S. senator for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1997 and hosted the weekly news show Both Sides with Jesse Jackson on CNN from 1992 to 2000.
“Despite his Parkinson’s, or maybe due to it, Jesse Jackson is going to slow down enough to talk through and reflect on his lifelong fight for racial and economic justice,” said Lynch (via Deadline), who won the Peabody Award for her 2004 directorial debut Chisholm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed.
She continued: “When others have been killed, moved on, or retired, Jackson has been tireless, even relentless. Before he can’t, with no question out of bounds, and Mrs. Jackson and their family willing to contribute, this is a rare opportunity that I could not pass up.”
Yusef, an attorney, entrepreneur, corporate advisor, and community advocate, said that he is “humbled and honored” to be telling his father’s story. He is set to co-exec produce alongside Elman, Fraser, William Keys, Francis Hopkinson, Ron Burkle, and Simon Kilmurry.
A&E 'Biography' to Spotlight Bobby Brown for New Event & Docuseries
“There is no doubt that Jesse Jackson is one of the most influential people of all time,” said Elman. “To be able to tell his story, in his own words, is a unique privilege and we would like to thank the Reverend Jesse Jackson and his family for welcoming us into their lives.”
