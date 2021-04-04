‘The Walking Dead’ Final Season Premiere Date Set, Plus Watch a New Chilling Teaser (VIDEO)

Yes, Season 10 of The Walking Dead is ending, but at least we now have a premiere date for Season 11 and a teaser that aired during the April 4 finale.
The final season of the hit will premiere on Sunday, August 22, with eight new episodes, the first part of a 24-episode story arc. And we have chills just based on what we hear and see in that video, below, which is a reminder that humans can be scarier than the walkers.
'The Walking Dead': 11 of the Biggest Changes Made From Comics to TV
The clip opens with a shot of what looks like an empty interrogation room, which cuts to ice cream cones, an abandoned subway station with ominous graffiti, a courtroom. A voice is heard asking questions, such as “Why are you here?” “Do you consider yourself a fundamentally honest person?” “Have you ever been vaccinated for the measles?” “Do you have friends in the area we should be aware of?”
All of that is eerie enough, but then comes the talk of “re-processing” those “deemed a threat” and how there’s “nothing to worry about” if you aren’t. Let’s say we’re intrigued.
“Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we’re excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever,” showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang said in a statement. “The stakes will be high — we’ll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them.”
Speaking of one community, what does the Commonwealth hold for our survivors?
The Walking Dead is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic books. Joining him and Kang as executive producers are chief content officer of TWD Universe Scott M. Gimple, Gale Anne Hurd, Dave Alpert, Greg Nicotero, Joseph Incaprera, and Denise Huth.
The Walking Dead, Season 11 Premiere, Sunday, August 22, AMC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.