The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch triumph at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch were among the biggest winners at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021.
The annual music awards ceremony returned on Thursday night (05.27.21) with a masked in-person ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, following the cancellation of the 2020 event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And the star-studded bash saw the 31-year-old megastar and the 22-year-old Compton rapper triumph with three nods apiece.
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' won the coveted Song of the Year prize and was also honored with the inaugural TikTok Bop of the Year title.
The Canadian singer was also crowned Male Artist of the Year.
As for Roddy, he made history as the first artist to win both Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Best New Hip-Hop Artist, while he also competed against himself for Hip-Hop Song of the Year, with 'The Box' triumphing over his own tracks 'High Fashion' featuring Mustard and 'ROCKSTAR' with DaBaby.
Future and Drake's 'Life is Good' and Megan Thee Stallion's 'Savage' remix featuring Beyoncé missed out on the award.
As expected, BTS dominated the Socially Voted Categories, taking home Best Fan Army for the BTS Army, Best Music Video for 'Dynamite' and Best Music Video Choreography by Son Sung Deuk.
Dua Lipa went home with Female Artist of the Year, beating off stiff competition from Megan Thee Stallion, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish.
Swift's 'folklore' was named Best Pop Album and Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé's 'Savage' remix won Best Collaboration.
Elsewhere, Dan + Shay became the first country group to take home Duo/Group of the Year, and they had a fierce battle on their hands with BTS, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5 and twenty one pilots nominated in the category.
Luke Combs was named Country Music Artist of the Year for the third consecutive year.
And twenty one pilots took Alternative Rock Artist of the Year for the third time.
Sir Elton John was the recipient of the Icon award and received his honor from Chris Martin and Lil Nas X.
Usher hosted the ceremony and also performed a medley of his hits.
Other performances included The Weeknd and Ariana Grande giving the live debut of their remix of 'Save Your Tears', Silk City wowed with 'Leave the Door Open' and a tribute to Elton with H.E.R., Demi Lovato and Brandi Carlile performing the music legend's greatest hits.
An abridged list of the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2021 winners are:
Song of the Year
'Blinding Lights' - The Weeknd
Female Artist of the Year
Dua Lipa
Male Artist of the Year
The Weeknd
Best Pop Album
Taylor Swift - 'folklore'
Alternative Rock Album of the Year
Machine Gun Kelly - 'Tickets to My Downfall'
Rock Album of the Year
AC/DC - 'Power Up'
Country Album of the Year
Luke Combs - 'What You See Ain't Always What You Get'
Dance Album of the Year
Diplo - 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley, Chapter 1: Snake Oil'
Hip-Hop Album of the Year
Lil Baby - 'My Turn'
R&B Album of the Year
Jhene Aiko - 'Chilombo'
Best Duo/Group of the Year
Dan + Shay
Best Collaboration
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Beyoncé, 'Savage (remix)'
Best New Pop Artist
Doja Cat
Alternative Rock Song of the Year
twenty one pilots - 'Level Of Concern'
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year
twenty one pilots
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist
Powfu
Rock Song of the Year
'Shame Shame' - Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year
The Pretty Reckless
Country Song of the Year
Maren Morris - 'The Bones'
Country Artist of the Year
Luke Combs
Dance Song of the Year
SAINt JHN - 'Roses' (Imanbek Remix)
Dance Artist of the Year
Marshmello
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
Roddy Ricch - 'The Box'
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Roddy Ricch
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
Roddy Ricch
R&B Song of the Year
Chris Brown & Young Thug - 'Go Crazy'
R&B Artist of the Year
H.E.R.
Socially Voted Categories:
Best Lyrics
Harry Styles - 'Adore You'
Best Cover
Harry Styles - 'Juice' by Lizzo
Best Fan Army
BTS - BTS Army
Best Music Video
BTS - 'Dynamite'
Social Star Award
Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Music Video Choreography
BTS - Son Sung Deuk
TikTok Bop of the Year
The Weeknd, 'Blinding Lights'
