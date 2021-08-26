The Weeknd: I don't know how to slow down

The Weeknd doesn’t “know what winding down means”.
The ‘Blinding Lights’ hitmaker has admitted he isn’t interested in taking a break from his career, and has joked he doesn’t even know the meaning of the phrase “winding down”.
He said: “I don’t even know what winding down really means. I love to work. I love my job. I love to create.”
The 31-year-old singer – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – has been nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this year, and has said the nomination was a “pleasant surprise” after he was snubbed by the Grammy Awards.
He explained: “It was definitely unexpected. I had no idea that it was even possible to get nominated for an Emmy for the Super Bowl, so I was very grateful. I found out that they submitted for me, but I had no idea that you could submit. So, it was a pleasant surprise.”
And The Weeknd admitted performing at the prestigious half-time show came with “pressure”, especially when he was tasked with delivering a performance that was COVID-safe.
He added to Billboard magazine: “Just the idea that it’s the Super Bowl alone, you know, there was that pressure. Then, having to adjust to what we’re dealing with and making it a COVID-safe, COVID-free environment. The silver lining was that we got to be very creative and got to make it a cinematic journey — less of a halftime show spectacle, more of a narrative. So there was a silver lining in that, but we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into. We were kind of blind, but it turned out great.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.