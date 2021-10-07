The Weeknd is close to finishing his personal new album

The Weeknd's new album is almost finished.
The 31-year-old superstar has revealed that he's just "a couple" of characters away from wrapping work on his follow-up to 2020's chart-topping 'After Hours'.
Speaking on his Apple Music show ‘Memento Mori’, the 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker said: “Only thing missing is a couple of characters that are key to the narrative."
The Weeknd - whose name is Abel Tesfaye - teased that it will feature tracks about “some people that are near and dear to me, some people that inspired my life as a child, and some that inspire me now.”
The Canadian singer also apologised for his absence from his weekly show.
He said: "I felt like I let a lot of you down by not continuing the weekly episodes I promised, but a lot has been going down, a lot of moving pieces.”
However, he's just moved into a $70 million mansion in Los Angeles, and as well as working on music and videos, he's also been kept busy by his upcoming HBO series, 'The Idol', which he has co-written, executive-produced, and is set to star in alongside Lily-Rose Depp.
He continued: “I’ve been settling in a new home, been shooting videos, been working on pre-productions for another world, working on music for the pre-productions for the other world, taking time to myself so I don’t completely lose my mind.”
The Weeknd's upcoming album will feature recent hit 'Take My Breath' and has been hailed as a party record.
In a recent cover interview with GQ, the magazine described the LP as: "Packed with party records. Like real-deal, illuminated-white-tiles-on-the-floor party records. Quincy Jones meets Giorgio Moroder meets best-night-of-your-f******-life party..."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.