The Weeknd promises PG Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

The Weeknd will tone down his Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show to keep it PG for families.
The 'Blinding Lights’ hitmaker is set to the stage midway through the showpiece NFL final between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday (07.02.21).
And the 30-year-old singer has promised to be "respectful" and not include any of the gore and violence and adult themes depicted in his recent music videos for his album and performances of songs from his acclaimed album, 'After Hours'.
Speaking at a press conference at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Thursday (02.04.21), ahead of his debut headline slot at the sporting spectacle this weekend, The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - said: “For sure, you know. I definitely want to be respectful for the viewers at home.
“I will still incorporate some of the storyline [from his recent music videos and performances]. It’s a very cohesive story I’ve been telling throughout this era and throughout this year.
“The story will continue, but we’ll definitely keep it PG for the families.
“Again, you’re going to have to see on Sunday. But, you know, I don’t like to spoon feed the audience. Hopefully they can pick up some of their own theories and conclusion of what the show is saying and the story I’m telling and the performance, for sure.”
The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker also revealed that his all-time favorite Super Bowl performance was Diana Ross in 1996, and he quipped that he wished he could afford to leave the crowd on a helicopter like the 'I'm Coming Out’ hitmaker, 76, did.
He said: “My favorite [Super Bowl halftime performance] is definitely Diana Ross, 1996. Have you seen that one?
“She’s just so glamorous and the show just makes me smile, and she has a great exit with the helicopter. She lands in the middle of the field, grabs onto it and flies out into the crowd, into the clouds.
“I wish I could have done that, I wish I’d thought of it to be honest. We still have time! But I don’t think I have enough money to do it to be honest…
“Diana Ross is my favorite performance, I just watched her's over and over again. I loved Prince, obviously. Michael Jackson. Beyonce. They’re all amazing. But Diana Ross is definitely my favorite performance.”
