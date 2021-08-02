The Weeknd shares snippet of new song

The Weeknd has shared a snippet of a new dance track on social media.
The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker has been teasing fans that a new era is on the way after retiring his red suit-wearing 'After Hours' alter ego for his acclaimed 2020 album.
And he's just posted a clip of a new song on Twitter and declared that his new era has begun.
He wrote: "f*** it ... IT STARTS TONIGHT. (sic)"
The clip, which is just over a minute long, has already exceeded a million views in a matter of hours.
The preview comes after The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - recently tweeted that he's "really proud" of his upcoming album and insisted it’s "a full body of work".
In May, the 31-year-old superstar officially retired his red suit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
At the end of his acceptance speech for Top Hot 100 Artist, The Weeknd declared: “I’d like to thank God I don’t have to wear that red suit anymore."
His two-piece for his fourth studio album was complete with gloves and a face bandage.
The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker wore the costume for his Super Bowl halftime performance, the MTV Video Music Awards, and the AMAs.
The Weeknd - who has also appeared with face prosthetics on stage - explained how the bandages reflected the absurdity of celebrities who get plastic surgery and manipulate their appearance for validation.
He said previously: "The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.
"It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on."
