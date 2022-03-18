Following the success of HBO‘s The White Lotus in 2021, the limited series will officially return for more resort drama.
Whether it’s the casting or setting, plenty of details about the forthcoming second season has been unveiled already. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s return so far.
Cast
Season 1 fan-favorite Jennifer Coolidge was one of the first stars rumored to have been cast for Season 2 as she’d reprise her role in the universe that was previously established. We can only imagine what Tanya McQuoid would be getting up to in Season 2! Thankfully, HBO confirmed her return officially in February 2022.
As for the newest faces joining the show, Season 2 welcomes Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Adam DiMarco, Will Sharpe, and Leo Woodall. Plaza’s been cast as Harper Spiller, a woman who is vacationing with her husband, Ethan (Sharpe), and his friends Cameron (James) and Daphne Babcock (Fahy).
Meanwhile, Abraham plays Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic (Imperioli), and his recent college graduate grandson Albie (DiMarco). Hollander’s Quentin is an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and nephew, and Richardson’s been cast as Portia, a young woman who is traveling with her boss. Meanwhile, Woodall has been cast as Jack who is described as a magnetic guest staying at The White Lotus resort.
Additionally, the show will welcome Italian actors Sabrina Impacciatore, Beatrice Grannó, and Simona Tabasco for the Italy-set season. Impacciatore will take on the role of Valentina, the White Lotus Sicily resort manager. Meanwhile, Grannó and Tabasco portray Mia and Lucia, two local Sicilian women who hang around the hotel.
The Setting
Season 1 took place at the titular resort’s Hawaii-based location, but things are changing a bit for Season 2 as the focus shifts to Sicily. According to Variety, the Four Seasons San Domenico Palace will serve as the Italian-set White Lotus resort. Filming has officially commenced in Italy as of February 2022 and the hotel’s bookings are currently blocked out until April 1.
The Team
The show would not have its unique flair without creator, writer, director, and executive producer Mike White who previously teamed with HBO for Enlightened with Laura Dern. White will be back to helm this second season of The White Lotus.
'Sopranos' Star Michael Imperioli Joins ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Cast
Premiere Date
No premiere date or year has been set at this time but considering the show’s practical setting and lack of fantastical elements like some of HBO’s bigger productions such as Game of Thrones or its forthcoming prequel series House of the Dragon, it doesn’t seem like viewers will have to wait too long to check back into The White Lotus.
Stay tuned for updates as the second season continues to take shape at HBO and relive every hilariously dark moment from the show’s first season by streaming it now on HBO Max.
The White Lotus, Season 2, TBA, HBO
More Headlines:
- Will ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Return After All? An Update
- ‘The White Lotus’: Everything We Know About Season 2 So Far
- ‘Inventing Anna’ Tops Every Nielsen Streaming Ratings Chart In Second Week
- ‘Moon Knight’: New Clip Teases Marvel Show’s Horror Side
- ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Promo: Stabler Turns to Cragen for Help (VIDEO)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.