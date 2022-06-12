Things are changing for Asian Americans, says Sandra Oh

Sandra Oh thinks "things have changed" for Asian Americans in Hollywood.
The 50-year-old actress believes there's been a discernible change in attitude within the entertainment industry over the last few years.
Speaking to 'Squid Game' star Jung Ho-yeon for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, Sandra explained: "The other day, I was driving. On Sunset Boulevard, it’s like you’re driving down American capitalism, and you see what Hollywood or North American capitalism is showing what we should follow, what we should buy. And you are on there.
"You are on the side of a building - like, 'Oh, there’s my girl.' But then also I will say there were probably two more billboards where there is another Asian model and another model, I think maybe she’s mixed race.
"I don’t know how many times I have driven on Sunset Boulevard - like, a billion. And I don’t think I would’ve seen that four years ago."
The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star - who is the daughter of South Korean immigrants - thinks that more "change" and "growth" is coming for Asian American actors.
Sandra - who was born in Canada and has been a naturalised American citizen since 2018 - explained: "I’m only talking four years ago, because I’ve had this question, I think, my entire career, which is, 'How much do you think things have changed for Asian Americans?' I only say to maybe 2019 that I feel for us, as Asian Americans, things have changed.
"So I understand that question that you have. You are, in the image-making, a very important part for Asian Americans. I do think the change and the opening and the growth is coming."
