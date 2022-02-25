This Is Us may be coming to an end soon, but for one of its many stars, Lyric Ross, her career is just getting started as she joins Disney+‘s upcoming Marvel series Ironheart.
The actress who appears on the NBC drama will play best friend to previously-announced star Dominique Thorne (If Beale Street Could Talk), who is portraying Riri Williams, the teenage inventor at the center of the upcoming show. News of Ross’ casting was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.
The announcement comes not long after it was unveiled that Anthony Ramos (In the Heights) had also been cast in the series. Details surrounding his character remain under wraps at this time. Ironheart follows Riri, described as a genius inventor, she creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.
No premiere dates or additional details on production have been shared at this time, and while Thorne’s casting was shared by Marvel and Disney+, neither Ramos nor Ross’ casting has officially been shared by the streamer.
'Daredevil,' 'Jessica Jones' & More to Stream on Disney+ Internationally
In the comics, Williams took over for Tony Stark as Iron Man, a job that’s been notably unfilled for the past few years within the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Robert Downey Jr.‘s version of the character died in a heroic display of bravery fighting against Thanos (Josh Brolin) in Avengers: Endgame.
Among Ross’ other TV credits are roles on Sirens and Chicago Fire. She joined This Is Us at the beginning of Season 2 in 2017, playing adopted daughter to Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson on the award-winning hit.
