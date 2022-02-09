‘This Is Us’: Are Kevin & Madison Endgame? 5 Hints They Could Be

This Is Us is in its final season and there are a few questions we’d love to see answered before the series is through, particularly when it comes to Kevin Pearson’s (Justin Hartley) relationship status.
One-third of The Big 3, Kevin’s search for love has had its highs and lows over the years, but there’s one relationship that appears to be taking the lead in Season 6 so far. Could the mother of Kevins’ twins Nick and Franny be the one for him? There’s been more than a few hints that Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is his perfect match.
Below, we’re breaking down some of the clues that could prove this duo is endgame.
Support Group Pasts
Some people might forget that when Madison was introduced, she was merely a woman in Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) support group. Grappling with the psychological aspects of an eating disorder, Madison’s demons aren’t dissimilar to Kevin’s when it comes to drinking.
They’re both individuals who have hit low points and come back to become stronger people who for a period of time supported each other through pregnancy and a pandemic. Their shared understanding of each others’ issues was illustrated in Kevin’s call to Madison’s new boyfriend Eli (Adam Korson), advising him to be more mindful when asking Madison about food-related topics.
Once Upon a Time at Kate’s Wedding
Kate’s wedding to Toby was one of the first occasions that Kevin spent some real time with Madison and he wanted nothing to do with her. While getting ready for the big day, Kevin and his brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) acknowledge Madison’s hands-on approaches. As Randall calls her “crazy,” Kevin adds, “yeah, man. Don’t let me sleep with her.”
Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but this feels like an Easter Egg for more than just Kevin and Madison’s one-night-stand that resulted in a pregnancy and near-wedding experience. Perhaps they weren’t ready for each other in Season 5, but who is to say that Kevin and Madison aren’t meant for each other down the road?
Kate’s Second Wedding
And speaking of “down the road,” in the Season 5 finale flash-forward it was revealed that Kate was remarrying, and despite Kevin and Madison’s called-off nuptials, the pair are on good, and dare we say, flirty terms? Before Kevin walks into the bridal suite to see his sister, also greeting Madison and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), it is hinted that Kevin is with someone during this near-future scenario as women’s clothing hangs in his hotel room closet. With no one else in sight, we’re not ruling Madison out as the possible candidate for those items.
Kate in Common
Since the beginning of the series, there’s a definite bond between biological twins Kevin and Kate that continues into this final season. There’s a similar closeness between besties Kate and Madison, proving that Kevin and Madison have more in common beyond their children and that’s a shared love of Kate.
'This Is Us': 5 Questions We Need Answered After the Season 6 Premiere
Kevin’s Had Closure
Kevin has had closure with the other women from his life ranging from Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) at her mother’s funeral in Season 4 and Zoe (Melanie Liburd) over zoom last season to Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) most recently when she turned him down during his visit back east. She told him that he was chasing the wrong blond in the wrong town. While some could interpret this conversation how they see fit, it is indicated that Cassidy is referring to Madison.
So, could Kevin and Madison be endgame? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned for the return of This Is Us on February 22.
This Is Us, Season 6, Continues Tuesday, February 22, 9/8c, NBC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.