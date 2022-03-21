The final season of This Is Us has been paving a bumpy path for doomed couple Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), but it’s not from lack of effort.
In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the show’s forthcoming episode, “The Hill,” the husband and wife duo pack up their things and head out after an eventful Pearson family thanksgiving at the cabin. While Kate’s brothers Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) wave them on, Kate and Toby talk their next moves.
As viewers will recall, in the episode, “Taboo,” saw the husband and wife get into a heated debate about how they’re going to feed their kids and create healthy eating habits. Needless to say, they weren’t seeing things from the same perspective.
Despite the hiccup, it appears that Kate is ready to try her best to see life from Toby’s perspective by suggesting a special excursion for herself. After bidding Kevin and Randall farewell and promising to see them at Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Miguel’s (Jon Huertas) anniversary party, Kate turns to Toby and says, “we can’t sustain this.”
'This Is Us': Where to See 6 Show Stars After the Series Ends
Instead of this serving as a breakup line though, she clarifies what’s unsustainable is “living in two different cities.” And so, as a compromise, she tells Toby, “I’d like to go to San Francisco with you for the weekend, see how it feels?”
What will Toby say? Could a move be in the cards for him and Kate? Check out the clip above to find out, and tune into the latest installment of This Is Us on March 22 to see how things unfold.
This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC
