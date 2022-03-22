“It’s really the beginning of the end for them,” Chrissy Metz says of the latest This Is Us tearjerker episode, which may finally reveal how Kate and her husband Toby (Chris Sullivan) come to part ways.
Since the start of the time-hopping drama’s final season, Toby has been working at a San Francisco startup, flying back to Los Angeles to spend weekends with music teacher Kate and their two young children. “They’re finding that their happiness is in two different places, and that’s a really hard place to be,” says Metz.
In the March 22 installment, Kate — who viewers know will (somehow!) be marrying her colleague Phillip (Chris Geere) in the future — visits Toby in the City by the Bay. They’re both eager to reconnect, but fate has different plans. “An incident at Toby’s company party not only jars Kate into reality, but also makes her start questioning what is most important to her,” Metz hints.
'This Is Us': What Will Be the Biggest Reason Behind Toby & Kate's Breakup? (POLL)
The hour, which the actress co-wrote, includes returns to when Toby and Kate met, as well as a scene that she says put her stomach in knots: “It’s a doozy. One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to shoot with [Sullivan].”
Still, Metz sounds excited for what happens next. “We’ve seen Kate coming into her own, slowly but surely. This is a catalyst for a new way of life.”
This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC
