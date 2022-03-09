[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 7 of This Is Us, “Taboo.”]
This Is Us is steadily approaching its sixth and final season conclusion and the downfall of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby’s (Chris Sullivan) relationship grows more evident with each passing episode, particularly in its most recent installment, “Taboo.”
As viewers already know, based on near-future flash-forward sequences, Kate’s going to end up marrying her coworker Phillip (Chris Geere), how we get there will remain to be seen though. This means that Toby and Kate will have to come to an end and it isn’t looking like it will be pretty.
There’s been tension for some time between the couple, and the most recent argument revolved around what kinds of food they’re feeding their children. Below, we break down a few of the big reasons so far that hint at their demise:
At-Home Duties
Since last season, the couple has struggled to find their footing as parents while still maintaining part of themselves as individuals. The stay-at-home dad gig was too much for Toby to handle as he begged Kate for a chance to pursue work, even if it meant taking a position far from home. While she agreed to this, Kate’s struggle to hold down the house without Toby around that much has been another pressure this season. Without both of them at home together most of the time, it fosters a lack of connection and resentment.
Lack of Patience
While Toby is always chipper to be with his family upon returning home from work, his fuse for tolerance has grown shorter. Earlier this season, when he kept Jack up from a nap to spend more time with him, it made for a ruined evening as Kate went out alone and he had to stay behind to take care of their son who was out of sorts due to the schedule change. When Kate argues that the issue would have never would have happened if Toby put Jack down for a nap, he also lashes out at her. This lack of patience is also seen in the Thanksgiving episode “Taboo,” where Toby complains that Jack’s acting up because of sugar.
'This Is Us': Will Sophie Return After That Text Exchange With Kate?
Food Views
Toby and Kate clearly have different views on how to feed their children as they both wish to save their kids from the challenge of navigating life as overweight individuals. While Toby reveals he wants to limit their children’s sugar intake, Kate wishes to keep from imposing fears around certain foods in the case that it would enable future issues between her children and their relationship with eating. While the pair talked it out, there’s an obvious divide over how they see things.
That Fateful Day
A flash-forward sequence into baby Jack’s future as an adult reveals that there’s a day when his parent’s marriage imploded, and it revolves around a big green egg smoker that he supposedly was injured by. Will it be this day and injury that tear Kate and Toby apart or will it be something that runs deeper? We know Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) constant presence hasn’t been great for Kate and Toby’s status.
Let us know your thoughts in the poll, below, and stay tuned as Season 6 continues on NBC to see what happens when Kate and Toby officially end things.
This Is Us, Season 6, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC
