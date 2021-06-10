Thomas Rhett is a pro 'girl dad'

Thomas Rhett admits he's "gotten very good" at being a "girl dad".
The country musician and his wife Lauren Akins - who already have Willa, five, Ada, three, and Lennon, 15 months together - are due to welcome their fourth daughter into the world later this year, and Thomas insisted he is a pro at parenting girls.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': It's overwhelming to be honest with you.
"We're due in November and we're gonna have four little girls and it's just gonna be awesome. I feel like I've gotten very good at being a 'girl dad,' so very, very excited about it."
Although the couple are thrilled to have another girl on the way, their daughters were hoping for a brother.
Thomas shared: "I have a video of it that I haven't shared with anybody yet.
"Lauren's showing them the pregnancy test and them being like, 'Is it a boy. Is it a brother?' Lauren's like, 'We don't know yet,' and when we told them they were like, 'We wanted a boy!'"
The couple announced they had another little one on the way last month, when Lauren shared a photo of Thomas holding her growing bump on Instagram and wrote: "SURPRISE. He just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown) just in time for Mother's Day. Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.(sic)"
Her husband shared a similar photo and wrote on his own account: "Well... we are pregnant again. Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.(sic)"
