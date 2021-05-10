Thomas Rhett to be father for fourth time

Thomas Rhett is to become a father for the fourth time.
The 'Die a Happy Man' hitmaker and his wife Lauren Akins have confirmed they will welcome another daughter into the word in November, a sibling for their older girls Willa, five, Ada, three, and Lennon, 15 months, after the singer first let the happy news slip during one of his gigs.
Lauren shared a photo of Thomas holding her growing bump on Instagram over the weekend and wrote: "SURPRISE. He just couldn't wait any longer, so @thomasrhettakins told our newest little secret onstage at @billybobstexas in Ft. Worth (my mama's hometown) just in time for Mother's Day. Akins family expanding in November 2021 with our FOURTH baby girl.(sic)"
Her husband shared a similar photo and wrote on his own account: "Well... we are pregnant again. Tonight when I was on stage in Fort Worth about to play 'to the guys that date my girls' my wife talked to me in my (ear monitors) and said 'you can tell them if you want' so anyways, now you know. We are pumped to be having our 4th girl.(sic)"
The 31-year-old singer jokingly appealed to his fans to splash out on his merchandise because he's going to need all the money he can get in the future.
He quipped: "Feel free to buy all the merch you want, knowing that all the proceeds are going straight to all these weddings I'll be paying for one day. Love you so much @laur_akins we always wanted a big thanksgiving table.(sic)"
Thomas previously spoke of how "challenging" it was to adopt Willa from Uganda and confirmed the couple would be interested in adopting another child in the future.
He previously said: "For me and Lauren, it was one of the most amazing but also challenging experiences of our lives and it is something that totally changed our lives for forever. Willa Gray is literally the joy of my world. I cannot imagine living my life without Willa Gray today.
"It's one of those things that you should really think hard about, but also know that if you do it, you are giving somebody a chance at a life they may not have had otherwise."
"[It's] something we will more than likely do again. Lauren wants a million kids so we need to get back on that train."
