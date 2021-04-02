Thursday TV Ratings: ‘SVU’ & ‘Organized Crime’ Crossover Dominates the Night

Christopher Meloni’s return as Elliot Stabler to Law & Order: SVU wasn’t just good for the story — and fans eager to see him and Mariska Hargitay (who plays Olivia Benson) together again. It was also good for NBC.
First, SVU topped the night, with a 1.6 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 (a high in almost three years) and 7.6 million viewers (also a high, in four and a half years). To compare, the last new SVU episode (on February 25) had a 0.6 rating and was watched by 3.7 million.
Why 'SVU' & 'Organized Crime' Shouldn't Do the Obvious Benson-Stabler Romance
Then, at 10/9c, Stabler’s spinoff Organized Crime, which came in second for the night, premiered at the second half of the crossover with spectacular numbers: a 1.5 rating and 7.6 million viewers.
As for the rest of the night, Grey’s Anatomy, despite the highly-promoted return of Chyler Leigh’s Lexie Grey, was down from last week opposite SVU at 9/8c. Also opposite a Law & Order, at 10/9c, Clarice and A Million Little Things were down from their last new episodes.
And Manifest returned for its third season (at 8/7c) with a 0.6 rating in the key demo and 3.8 million viewers. That’s down from its Season 2 finale (0.7 rating and 4.4 million viewers), which aired on a Monday at 10/9c.
Here’s the breakdown for Thursday, April 1, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Station 19 (ABC)
|0.7
|4.5
|Young Sheldon (CBS)
|0.6
|6.4
|Manifest (NBC)
|0.6
|3.8
|Hell’s Kitchen (Fox)
|0.7
|2.5
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.1
|758,000
|8:30 p.m.
|United States of Al (CBS)
|0.5
|5.1
|9 p.m.
|Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
|0.8
|4.1
|Mom (CBS)
|0.5
|4.8
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|1.6
|7.6
|The Moodys (Fox)
|0.3
|1.1
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us (CW)
|0.1
|602,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Bob Positive (CBS)
|0.4
|3.7
|The Moodys (Fox)
|0.2
|949,000
|10 p.m.
|A Million Little Things (ABC)
|0.4
|2.6
|Clarice (CBS)
|0.3
|2.4
|Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)
|1.5
|7.6
