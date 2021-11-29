Tiffany Haddish and Common split after a year together

Tiffany Haddish and Common have split after a year of dating.
The 41-year-old movie star and Common, 49, have decided to go their separate ways because they were both "too busy for a serious relationship".
A source explained to People: "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."
A insider has also confirmed the split to E! News, although the celebrity duo have so far remained tight-lipped amid the speculation.
Tiffany initially confirmed their romance in August 2020, when she appeared on the 'Steve-O’s Wild Ride' podcast.
She said at the time: "I am in a relationship."
The movie star also revealed how their romance was changing her life.
Tiffany shared: "This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in.
"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back - it seems like he does anyways - and I love it. I love him."
Common - whose real name is Lonnie Lynn - also discussed their romance earlier this year.
The chart-topping rap star described the actress as a "queen".
He shared during a TV interview: "She’s just a wonderful human being and has so much heart. I’m learning to be in a relationship even more, what that entails, like growing within myself.
"I just respect a queen, and that’s what she is."
Common also admitted to feeling inspired by the actress.
Speaking about the 'Girls Trip' star, he said: "She’s able to enjoy life. The joy that she brings as a comedian and as a person is inspiring me to bring more joy to people through music."
