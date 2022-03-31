Tiger King star Joe Exotic files for divorce from Dillon Passage

Joe Exotic has filed for divorce film Dillon Passage.
The 59-year-old former zookeeper- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage and is currently doing time after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against the 'Tiger King' co-star Carole Baskin and violations of animal welfare law - has filed for divorce from his husband of four years in Santa Rosa County, according to documents obtained by TMZ.
A Northwest Florida attorney said in a statement: "While it was rumored that Mr. Passage had filed for divorce almost a year ago upon his public announcement on social media, Mr. Passage failed to serve his husband and did not follow through with obtaining a divorce through the legal system. Mr. Maldonado-Passage retained Autumn Beck Blackledge, Pensacola Family Attorney to pursue the divorce legally. Mr. Maldonado-Passage hopes they can both move on with their lives and divorce quickly and amicably."
The former reality star - who was sentenced to 21 years in prison on the murder-for-hire conviction - previously revealed that since being incarcerated he has been hospitalised a total of 43 times and believes he will die in prison from cancer.
Back in February, he said: "I’m losing weight real bad and the sores in my mouth are unbearable to live with all the time. But you know, in the three-and-a-half years that I’ve been in custody, I’ve been taken to the hospital 43 times. I have little to no immune system and then they have to give me blood infusions every four weeks. Juju, I don’t see me walking out of here alive. You have no windows. It’s just a concrete room with no enrichment. No TV, no radio, no nothing. You cannot in America put a monkey in a cage, according to the Animal Welfare Act, and treat them like this."
