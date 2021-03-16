Tiger Woods leaves hospital three weeks after car crash: 'Happy to report that I am back home'

Tiger Woods is home from hospital following his car crash.
The 45-year-old sports star underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center - a level one trauma centre - after he was involved in a rollover crash just outside Los Angeles in late February and was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue his recovery.
And on Tuesday (16.03.21) the golfing legend revealed he’s now been discharged from hospital in order to begin his at-home recovery.
In a statement, he said: "Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.
“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.
"I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day."
Tiger sustained serious leg injuries in the crash, which saw his SUV veer across two lanes and hit a curb before the car turned over.
The sporting icon needed to be cut from his vehicle, after it had flipped over several times during the accident.
Shortly after undergoing surgery, a spokesperson for Tiger confirmed the golf legend was "awake, responsive and recovering".
In a statement on social media, the spokesperson said: "He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.
"Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department.
"Your support and assistance has been outstanding."
And Tiger himself later took to social media to reach out to those who had sent him their support, including all the fellow golfers at the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida who donned red polo shirts to emulate Tiger’s signature look.
He tweeted: “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. (sic)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.