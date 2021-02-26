Tiger Woods transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods has been transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles following his car crash on Tuesday (23.02.21).
The 45-year-old sports star underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center - a level one trauma centre - after he was involved in a rollover crash just outside Los Angeles, but he's now set to continue his recovery at another hospital.
Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer at Harbor-UCLA, said in a statement: "On behalf of our staff, it was an honour to provide orthopedic care trauma care to one of our generation's greatest athletes.
"Harbor-UCLA Medical Center is a teaching hospital and one of only five level one trauma centres in Los Angeles County."
Tiger sustained serious leg injuries in the crash, which saw his SUV veer across two lanes and hit a curb before the car turned over.
The sporting icon needed to be cut from his vehicle, after it had flipped over several times during the accident.
Shortly after undergoing surgery, a spokesperson for Tiger confirmed the golf legend was "awake, responsive and recovering".
In a statement on social media, the spokesperson said: "He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.
"Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and the Fire Department.
"Your support and assistance has been outstanding."
Meanwhile, it's already been confirmed that Tiger won't face any criminal charges following the incident.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva observed that the crash was an accident and that an "accident is not a crime".
He said in a Facebook Live chat: "We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash.
"This remains an accident. An accident is not a crime. They do happen, unfortunately."
