Tim Robbins files for divorce

Tim Robbins has split from his wife, Gratiela Brancusi.
The 62-year-old actor filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday (26.01.21), much to the surprise of many because it was not public knowledge that the pair were married, and it is unclear when they tied the knot.
However, the pair were first romantically linked in February 2018 when Gratiela accompanied Tim to the premiere of his HBO show 'Here and Now'.
The 'Shawshank Redemption' actor was previously in a relationship with Susan Sarandon - the mother of his sons Jack, 31, and 28-year-old Miles - for 23 years after meeting on the set of 'Bill Durham', but they went their separate ways in December 2009.
Tim and Gratiela were spotted out with his kids several times over the last few years, including December 2019 when they were accompanied to a hockey game by his younger son and Susan's daughter Eva Amurri Martino - whose father is Franco Amurri - and the actress' children Marlowe and Major.
The 'Mystic River' actor has kept his life largely private but has previously admitted he'd be supportive of his children following in his footsteps, though he admitted he knew it would be "hard" for them because of his and Susan's success.
He previously said: "It's hard because, you know, it's hard enough for any individual. It doesn't help when both of your parents are Oscar winners.
"You have to follow your heart and whatever your voice is. I have to say I'm also proud of my daughter too, who is a mother of two. She's an amazing parent and a super talented writer."
And when it came to his grandchildren, the veteran actor admitted he wanted to be a "mischievous" grandparent.
He added: "Sneaking them a little candy when they're not supposed to have it."
