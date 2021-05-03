Timothee Chalamet to co-host Met Gala 2021?

Timothee Chalamet is reportedly set to co-host the Met Gala 2021.
The 'Dune' star is believed to be joining poet Amanda Gorman and CFDA Chairman Tom Ford as the hosts of this year's Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala.
According to the New York Post's Page Six column, Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour chose the 25-year-old actor - who is known for his iconic red carpet looks - for the role.
The Met Gala is usually held on the first Monday of May, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's event will take place in September.
The fundraising event was axed in 2020 due to the global health crisis.
Daniel H. Weiss, the president of the museum, said: "The Met has endured much in its 150 years and today continues as a beacon of hope for the future.
"This museum is also a profound reminder of the strength of the human spirit and the power of art to offer comfort, inspiration, and community.
"As we endure these challenging and uncertain times, we are encouraged by looking forward to the day when we can once again welcome all to enjoy the Met's collection and exhibitions."
It had also been claimed that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - who is married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex - was due to make an appearance at the 2020 event.
An insider claimed: "The Met Gala is for the Who’s Who of showbusiness.
"Naturally Meghan was one of the first names on the guest list, and Edward’s team are excited that the two will go together.
"Meghan is keen to step out occasionally without Harry so that she can establish herself once more in Hollywood."
