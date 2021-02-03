Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to host first-ever bicoastal Golden Globes

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will co-host the first-ever bicoastal Golden Globes.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that this year's ceremony on February 28 will be slightly different than previous years, with Tina set to host from the New York's Rainbow Room and Amy at the Globes' usual venue, the Beverly Hilton hotel.
The pair previously anchored the event for three years between 2013 and 2015.
It's not known if the nominees will appear remotely or in person, or a mix of the two.
The ceremony is having to adapt amid the COVID-19 pandemic and had already been postponed from January.
The news comes hours before Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are set to announce the nominees on NBC’s 'Today' show from at 5.35am PT/8. 35 am ET/13.35 GMT.
So far, it's known that Jane Fonda is set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
The 83-year-old actress' illustrious career and activism will be recognized.
Ali Sar, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said: "For more than five decades, Jane's breadth of work has been anchored in her unrelenting activism, using her platform to address some of the most important social issues of our time.
"Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained.
"We are honored to celebrate her achievements at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards."
The acclaimed screen legend will become the 67th - and 16th female - to receive the coveted honor, which is designed to celebrate "outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment".
Previous winners include the likes of Walt Disney, Judy Garland, John Wayne and Frank Sinatra, as well as her dad Henry Fonda in 1980.
Spike Lee’s children have also recently been named as the 2021 Golden Globes Ambassadors.
Satchel and Jackson Lee – whom the filmmaker has with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee – will take on the important role.
As part of their duties, the siblings have already chosen two organizations to shine a light on, with 26-year-old Satchel choosing to honor Callen-Lorde – which helps LGBTQ+ communities in New York City – and Jackson, 24, opting to raise awareness for mentoring network Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Both organizations will receive a grant from the HFPA for $25,000, totaling $50,000 made on Satchel and Jackson's behalf.
The 2020 Golden Globes were hosted for the fifth time by Ricky Gervais, who promised it would be his last stint as presenter of the Hollywood event.
