Tina Turner feels some 'good thoughts' towards abusive ex

Tina Turner feels some "good thoughts" towards her ex-husband Ike.
The 'Proud Mary' hitmakers were married between 1962 and 1978 and whilst he was abusive to her during their relationship, she admits there are some good memories of their romance.
She said: "For a long time I did hate Ike, I have to say that. But then, after he died, I really realised that he was an ill person. He did get me started and was good to me in the beginning. So I have some good thoughts. Maybe it was a good thing that I met him, that I don’t know."
And Tina's current husband Erwin Bach has revealed she experiences terrifying nightmares and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder after the failed relationship.
He said: "She has dreams about it, they’re not pleasant. It’s like when soldiers come back from the war. It’s not an easy time to have those in your memory and then try to forget it."
Whilst speaking in her Sky documentary, Tina admitted it was like a "curse", adding: "That scene comes back. You’re dreaming it. The real picture is there, it’s like a curse."
It comes after Tina admits she considers her marriage to Erwin to be her only union because she was forced to tie the knot with her abusive first husband Ike.
She said: "It was the first time that I got married, as far as I was concerned. When Ike asked me to marry him, I knew it was for a reason. But I had to say yes ... or it was gonna be a fight. And so then, when we drove to marry, that wasn't my idea of my wedding. I get emotional with certain conversations. I get emotional because in the beginning, Ike was very good to me."
Tina believes Ike - who passed away in 2007 at the age of 76 - "was cruel because he depended" on her and he hated that he relied on her for his own success.
She added: "He didn't like that he had had to depend on me. And I didn't want to start a fight because it was always a black eye, a broken nose, a busted lip, a rib."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.