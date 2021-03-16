Tina Turner: The good never balanced the bad

Tina Turner admits the good didn't "balance the bad" in her life.
The 'Proud Mary' hitmaker has opened up about her life for a new Sky documentary and confessed it wasn't always "good", but she "accepts" it is like that and has made peace with it.
Reflecting on her thus far, she shared: "It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad. I had an abusive life, there’s no other way to tell the story. It’s a reality. It’s the truth. That’s what you’ve got, so you have to accept it. Some people say the life that I lived and the performances that I gave, the appreciation, is blasting with the people. And yeah, I should be proud of that. I am. But when do you stop being proud? I mean, when do you, how do you bow out slowly?"And now Tina wants a chance to say goodbye and have "closure" with her superstar life.
Erwin added: "She said, 'I’m going to America to say goodbye to my American fans and I’ll wrap it up'. And I think this documentary and the play, this is it - it’s a closure."
Tina has been plagued with a number of health issues including kidney failure, and it was her spouse who stepped up to donate her a kidney in 2017. During her health battle, the 81-year-old singer admits she "began to think about death" and would "accept" if it was her time to go.
She explained: "It wasn’t my idea of life but the toxins in my body had started taking over. I couldn’t eat. I was surviving, but not living. I began to think about death. If my kidneys were going, and it was time for me to die, I could accept that, it was OK. When it’s time, it’s time."
Whilst Erwin added in her Sky documentary, titled 'Tina': "It’s something we both have for each other. I always refer to it as an electrical charge. I still have it."
