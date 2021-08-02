Tinashe's mom taught her the importance of self-care

Tinashe learned the importance of self-care from her physical therapist mom.
The 'Slumber Party' singer - who has launched the Good Hair Days Kit with Eva NYC - has said "maintaining good health practices" is vital on "those intense, strenuous workdays" and her mother always makes sure she is "taped for support".
She said: "My mom is a physical therapist, which is nice because she's always making sure I am taped up for support.
"I'm big on massages, stretching, Epson salt baths, and maintaining good health practices between those intense, strenuous workdays."
The 28-year-old star - who is set to release her sixth studio album, '333', on Friday (06.08.21) - has also shared how she maintains her luscious locks on busy workdays, and she swears by her Freshen Up dry shampoo and priming mist for a quick fix.
She told Byrdie.com: "I change hairstyles a lot, and I love the primer.
"When I don't want to do a full wash day, the [Freshen Up] dry shampoo is super convenient because it doesn't spray on white but still keeps my hair feeling clean."
All of the products are cruelty-free and "super sustainable", which is extremely important to the 'Superlove' singer.
Tinashe added: "I love that Eva NYC is super sustainable, cruelty-free, and vegan.
"They check many boxes that are important to me."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.