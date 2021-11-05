‘Tis the Season’ for IMDb TV’s 2021 Holiday Streaming Lineup: See What’s Coming for Free

Grab a snack, make yourself comfortable, and get ready for over 100 hours of free streaming with IMDb TV’s holiday lineup. Over 80 titles will be added to the service this season, including GAC Family original movies and the When Hope Calls two-part holiday special, and the competition series Play Doh Squished, along with new holiday films and classics, such as Die Hard 1 and 2.
The When Hope Calls holiday special When Hope Calls Christmas will make its streaming premiere December 18 and follows the town of Brookfield as it gets into the holiday spirit after being named “America’s #1 Country Christmas Town.” The only problem — while trying to put their most festive foot forward, the residents aren’t feeling “the spirit of the season.” Starring Morgan Kohan and Ryan-James Hatanaka, the special will also feature guest stars Lori Loughlin, Daniel Lissing, and Carter Ryan
Also, Hallmark alums Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes will star in Angel Falls Christmas, which premieres on November 26. Lowndes plays “workaholic ER doc” Ally, who breaks up with her boyfriend Josh (David Reale) on Christmas Eve, following a fight over her work-life balance. It seems like her holiday is ruined until she meets Murray’s barista Gabe, who takes her on an adventure to complete a Christmas-themed bucket list.
Another festive film led by Hallmark stars Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell will premiere on December 5. A Lot Like Christmas follows Lawson as Jessica, the owner of Hudson Springs’ most popular Christmas tree lot. Things heat up when Russell’s Clay comes to town, bringing a “Big Box” store with him that creates unwanted competition between the two businesses. In true enemies-to-lovers fashion, the two begin falling for each other just as their professional competition escalates.
Sarah Hyland will host the IMDb TV original competition series Play Doh Squished, which will see teams of two kids and two adults go “doh-to-doh” in physical and creative challenges to make winter wonderland creations out of the popular children’s craft. Holiday classics, such as the first and second Die Hard films, will also join the streaming service, along with Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights and special episodes of Gordon Ramsay sharing his favorite holiday recipes.
Below, check out everything coming to IMDb TV this holiday season!
Movies Streaming now
A Baby for Christmas
A Belle for Christmas
A Christmas Tree Miracle
A Christmas Wish
A Frosty Affair
A Heartland Christmas Special
A Princess for Christmas
A Very Corgi Christmas
A Wonderful Christmas (Feliz Navidad)
Chandler Family Christmas
Christmas in the Clouds
Christmas in the Smokies
Christmas Miracle
Christmas on the Coast
Christmas Story
Christmas Tail
Die Hard
Die Hard 2
Happy Christmas
In Search of Santa (2004)
Jingle Bells (Christmas Classic)
Marry Me for Christmas
Marry Us For Christmas
Merry Christmas, Baby
Miracle on Christmas
My Adventures with Santa
Nothing Like the Holidays
O’ Christmas Tree
Our Father’s Keeper
Rosemont
The Happy Elf
The Heart of Christmas
The Last Christmas Party
The Most Wonderful Time of the Year
The Retrievers
November 14
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’
November 15
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Cinderella Christmas
A Dogwalker’s Christmas Tale
A Puppy for Christmas
An En Vogue Christmas
Angels in the Snow
Back to Christmas
Christmas Belle
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
Holly’s Holiday
How Sarah Got Her Wings
Married by Christmas
Merry Kissmas
My Dad is Scrooge
My Santa
Naughty & Nice
Second Chance Christmas
Snowmance
The Christmas Calendar
The Spruces & the Pines
November 26
Angel Falls Christmas (First-Run Streaming Exclusive)
Christmas Checklist
December 1
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Ernest Saves Christmas
Santa Who?
December 5
A Lot Like Christmas (First-Run Streaming Exclusive)
December 10
Play Doh Squished (hosted by Sarah Hyland, IMDb TV Original)
December 18
When Hope Calls Christmas, Part 1 and Part 2 (First-Run Streaming Exclusive)
Holiday-Themed TV Episodes Now Streaming
3rd Rock From the Sun “Jolly Old St. Dick” (S2.Ep12)
3rd Rock From the Sun “Happy New Dick!” (S4.Ep9)
All in the Family “Christmas Day at the Bunkers” (S2.Ep13)
All in the Family “Edith’s Christmas Story” (S4.Ep15)
All in the Family “New Year’s Wedding” (S6.Ep16)
All in the Family “The Draft Dodger” (S7.Ep15)
All in the Family “Edith’s Crisis of Faith Part 1 and 2” (S8.Ep13, Ep 14)
All in the Family “The Bunkers Go West” (S9.Ep11)
Bewitched “A Vision of Sugar Plums” (S1.Ep15)
Chicago Fire “Merry Christmas, Etc.” (S1.Ep10)
Chicago Fire “Santa Bites” (S3.Ep10)
Corner Gas Animated Christmas Special (S3.Ep2)
Good Times “Sometimes There’s No Bottom in the Bottle” (S2.Ep13)
Gordon’s Ultimate Seasonal Specials
Hart of Dixie “Hairdos & Holidays” (S1.Ep10)
Hart of Dixie “Blue Christmas” (S2.Ep10)
Leverage “The Ho Ho Ho Job” (S3.Ep14)
Leverage “The Toy Job” (S5.Ep14)
Leverage: Redemption “The Bucket Job” (S1.Ep9)
Little House on the Prairie “Christmas at Plum Creek” (S1.Ep15)
Little House on the Prairie “Blizzard” (S3.Ep11)
Little House on the Prairie “A Christmas They Never Forget” (S8.Ep11)
Mad Men “Christmas Comes But Once a Year” (S4.Ep2)
Mad Men “Christmas Waltz” (S5.Ep10)
Made Men “The Doorway Part 1 and 2” (S6.Ep1, Ep2)
Malcolm in the Middle “Christmas” (S3.Ep7)
Malcolm in the Middle “Christmas Trees” (S5.Ep7)
Malcolm in the Middle “Hal’s Christmas Gfit” (S6.Ep6)
Midsomer Murders “Ghosts of Christmas Past”
My Name is Earl “White Lie Christmas” (S1.Ep10)
The Addams Family “Christmas with the Addams Family” (S2.Ep15)
