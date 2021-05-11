Tobey Maguire makes profit on 10.75m land sale

Tobey Maguire has sold a plot of land for $10.75 million.
The 45-year-old actor has made a slight profit on the one-acre lot in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, with the site one of the only empty properties in the neighbourhood, and the sale was the second highest for land in the city this year, just behind the $11.5 million someone else paid for an site in Brentwood Park.
According to the Los Angeles Times newspaper, Tobey originally paid $10 million for the site in 2008.
The 'Great Gatsby' actor reportedly first tried to sell the land in 2018 for a huge $14.25 million but dropped the asking price to $11 million last summer.
The site previously held a Monterey Colonial-style abode, with former owners including screen legend Greta Garbo.
It was recently claimed Tobey and fellow former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield will be joining current webslinger Tom Holland in the next film about the superhero, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.
Although the news hasn't been officially confirmed, last month Roger Pera - who dubbed Tobey's lines into Spanish when he starred in Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' trilogy - confirmed he'd been in talks with Sony and something was in the works.
Though he initially thought the deal was fake, he's now pretty sure something "is going to happen" and that they "are going to work on it."
However, last week, Andrew insisted he hasn't been approached about the film.
He said: "I feel like I'm in a game of Werewolf and I'm just saying, 'I'm not the werewolf, I am not the werewolf. I promise you guys, I'm not the werewolf!'
"Listen, what people are talking about is a really cool idea. And again, I haven't received a phone call, but, you know..."
And Andrew admitted speculation he'll be playing Peter Parker once again is "weird" because it's not something he's thought of until now.
Asked if he'd be interested in a return, he said: "It's weird.
"It's not something I've really thought about because I closed the book on it for myself and I haven't had to think about it.
"So it's not something that I've really considered. So, yeah, that's my honest answer."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.